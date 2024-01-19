Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s current price.

BAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,269. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.44. Bandwidth has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $29.07.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.38 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $30,885.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $30,885.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $51,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,391.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,079 shares of company stock worth $309,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

