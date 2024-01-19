Bank of America Lowers Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.42.

OHI opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

