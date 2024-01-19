Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.7% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $345,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,162,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,271,705. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

