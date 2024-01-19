Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $1.41 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.22. 1,291,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,935. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

