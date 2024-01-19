Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Rollins comprises about 1.5% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Rollins by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 3.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 94.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 204,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $43.91. 320,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,083. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

