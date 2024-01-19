Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,760 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 14.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after buying an additional 90,357 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,361,000 after buying an additional 85,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7,387.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,292,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,073,000 after buying an additional 1,275,089 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,773,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,311,000 after buying an additional 91,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the second quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 305,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 144,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.73. 2,338,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,196. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.44 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.