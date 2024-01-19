Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,967,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,672,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,555.62.

Booking Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $49.21 on Friday, hitting $3,578.02. The stock had a trading volume of 55,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,224. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,289.69 and a one year high of $3,580.62. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,344.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,114.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

