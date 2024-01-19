Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 4,251 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after buying an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,366. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $95.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.38.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

