Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Takes $335,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after purchasing an additional 274,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,319,278. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

DexCom Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.91. 964,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,863. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.42. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

