Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Acquires New Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $256,868,000 after buying an additional 5,697,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after buying an additional 5,188,456 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $74,934,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

