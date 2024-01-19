Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Cuts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after purchasing an additional 363,134 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,904,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Airbnb by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $8,962,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.82. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.11 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 976,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,754,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,754,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,435,598 shares of company stock valued at $197,128,851 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

