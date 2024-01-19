Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.61. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

