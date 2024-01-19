Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Decreases Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $93.74 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $96.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

