Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $324,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Corteva were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Corteva by 283.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Corteva by 38.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

