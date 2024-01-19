Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $400,000 Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RACE. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.89.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $346.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. Ferrari has a one year low of $239.52 and a one year high of $372.42.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

