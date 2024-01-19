Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Purchases 600 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 74,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 56,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 178,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

