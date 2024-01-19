Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.8% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $51,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $379.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $379.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.