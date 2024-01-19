Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in American Express by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day moving average is $164.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $189.51.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.