Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PH opened at $465.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.12 and a fifty-two week high of $466.27.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.