Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $380,629.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $68.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

