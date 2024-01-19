Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $8.77 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $374.88 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $386.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.63.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

