Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,026 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MS opened at $83.90 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

