Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of Repligen worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 90.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $174.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $200.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

