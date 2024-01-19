Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,692 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.08% of Etsy worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after buying an additional 1,023,665 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ETSY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.85.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.23.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.