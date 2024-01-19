Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 3,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

