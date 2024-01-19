Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 659,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.54% of Sunnova Energy International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOVA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

NYSE NOVA opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $24.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

