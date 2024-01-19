Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,564 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $432.98 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $439.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

