Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 327 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in NVR were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,184.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6,672.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,284.50. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,900.99 and a one year high of $7,267.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $118.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.