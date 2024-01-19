Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 55,561 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,561 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $264.51 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.22 and a 200-day moving average of $289.43.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

