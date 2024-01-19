Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 6,300 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after buying an additional 84,037,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,595,000 after buying an additional 1,244,122 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,383,000 after buying an additional 1,983,975 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACWI opened at $100.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $84.94 and a 12 month high of $102.28.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.962 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

