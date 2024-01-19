Barrick Gold Corp to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

GOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

GOLD opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

