Barrington Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 18th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $18.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.46. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.58 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMG. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.43.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 393,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after buying an additional 86,670 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after buying an additional 110,646 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

