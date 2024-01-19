Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 105.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $234.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $259.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

