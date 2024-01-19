Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 134,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 27,488 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,624,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 144,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 59,054 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS JCPB opened at $46.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

