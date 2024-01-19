Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,610 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $73.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.