Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,413,985,000 after purchasing an additional 340,916,185 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $403,074,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,988 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,280 shares during the period.

JNK stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.77.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

