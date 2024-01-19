Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.