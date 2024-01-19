Beck Bode LLC Acquires 13,917 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,515 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STM opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

