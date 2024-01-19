Beck Bode LLC Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $61.41 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.