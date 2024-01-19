Beck Bode LLC Invests $784,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $69.61 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

