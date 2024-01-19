Beck Bode LLC Sells 3,326 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 11.4% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tenaris by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in Tenaris by 11.9% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 17,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of TS opened at $31.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 23.86%. Analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

