Beck Bode LLC Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.87.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE W opened at $50.92 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

