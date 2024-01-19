Benchmark Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $425.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $350.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.21.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $478.41. 2,103,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,486. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.82 and its 200-day moving average is $436.09. The company has a market cap of $209.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $503.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.