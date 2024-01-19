Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BERY. Mizuho upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.55.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.