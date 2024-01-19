BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Position Increased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,181 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in BHP Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 50,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in BHP Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,073 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BHP. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.