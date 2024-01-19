BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,541 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 296.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $33,000.

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,833.33.

NYSE BHP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.72. 822,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

