Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.320–0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $884.7 million-$884.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $897.6 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -0.400–0.380 EPS.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $101.65 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 2.49. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $239.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 424.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 145.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

