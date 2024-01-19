Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

BILI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Bilibili Stock Performance

BILI traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

