Bing Xue Sells 1,341 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $35,080.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,451.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $27.23 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $756.45 million, a P/E ratio of -85.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOSL. Benchmark cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.
