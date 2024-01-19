Bing Xue Sells 1,341 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $35,080.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,451.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $27.23 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $756.45 million, a P/E ratio of -85.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 53.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 29,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 198,291 shares during the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOSL. Benchmark cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.