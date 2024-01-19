Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $319.67.

Shares of BIIB opened at $246.97 on Monday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

